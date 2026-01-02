Reality TV Star Dies at 46
Finding Prince Charming‘s Jasen Kaplan has passed away in New York at the age of 46. Kaplan, also known for his work as a celebrity makeup artist, passed away on Dec. 31 at a New York City hospital, according to Page Six. No cause of death has yet been announced. Kaplan had numerous famous clients, including Kelly Osbourne, Eva Longoria, Cyndi Lauper, and Bethenny Frankel. “I’m devastated, I love you so much,” Osbourne wrote on social media in reaction to the news. “Thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought my life. I hope you are at peace now! Life will never be the same without you! Rip my dear friend!” He began working on reality show Gastinau Girls in 2005 before appearing on the gay dating show Finding Prince Charming in 2016.