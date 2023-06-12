Reality TV Star Arrested During Brawl at Mayweather-Gotti Boxing Match

CHEAT SHEET
    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez was arrested Monday on charges that included trespassing and battery after a chaotic brawl sparked during Sunday night’s Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III boxing match. Hernandez scrapped with rapper Big Lex backstage, at one point getting Lex in a headlock and ripping her shirt off, according to TMZ. It’s still unclear what started the brawl, but it was far from the only melee to take place that night. Another brawl took place in the ring between Mayweather and Gotti’s corners after the mafia scion was disqualified in the sixth round, but kept throwing punches at Mayweather anyway. It got ugly fast when both boxers’ corners got involved, filling the ring with pandemonium as security struggled to separate the teams.

