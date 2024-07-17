Reality TV Star Mauricio Umansky Spotted Kissing A New Woman in Greece
MYSTERY WOMAN
Mo’s moving on. On Tuesday, Mauricio Umansky was spotted kissing a mystery blonde at an airport in Mykonos. This smooch comes just over a year after Umansky and his wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards, announced they were splitting up. Per the photos on TMZ, Umansky was low key with a backpack when the woman, wearing sunglasses and a covered-up bathing suit, kissed him with her arms around his neck. Per Today, the couple, has yet to file for divorce. Since the split, Richards has been plagued with rumors that she’s been dating country singer Morgan Wade, a claim she has denied. Umansky also sparked rumors that he had moved on prior to these pics when he was spotted holding hands with Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater—a sight Richards called “hard to see,” according to Page Six. Richards and Umansky had been married 27 years before their break up. They share three daughters together.