Reality Star Files for Divorce and Requests Sole Custody of Child

Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes “MJ” Javid filed for divorce from her husband, Tommy Feight, on Oct. 17 after more than seven years of marriage. In her filing, Javid cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple’s split. She requested sole physical and legal custody of the couple’s six-year-old son Shams Francis Feight, but noted her openness to Tommy seeing him on a visitation schedule. She also asked the court to block the potential awarding of spousal support to either parties involved in the divorce. She filed her divorce documents the same date that she listed the couple separating. Their divorce hearing has been set for December 18. Javid was on all nine seasons of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset, which began in 2012 and ended in 2021. She went on to compete in Season 2 of The Traitors. After meeting Feight on Tinder in 2015, the two dated for three years before tying the knot on April 21, 2018. Over the course of their relationship, Feight also appeared on Shahs of Sunset—where some of the couple’s fights were documented. Javid and Feight did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. Bravo opted not to comment.