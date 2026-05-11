Reality TV Star Spills After ‘Hell on Earth’ Hospital Stint
RuPaul’s Drag Race alumna Katya Zamolodchikova has shared an update after spending a week in the hospital after undergoing emergency abdominal surgery. The 44-year-old revealed on Instagram that after finding a bowel obstruction in her small intestine, doctors had to decompress her stomach, flush out her intestines and then “remove and reattach” a small part of her small and large intestine. “I was in the hospital with an NG (nasogastric) tube down my nose into stomach pumping fluid up and out of my body for 10 days without being able to eat or drink,” she wrote. “It was absolute hell on earth.” Noting that she is now home and able to eat and drink again, Zamolodchikova thanked her medical team at Cedars-Sinai. Her Instagram post saw Drag Race judge Michelle Visage post “get well soon honey,” while fellow queens, including Monet X Change, Shea Couleé and Tempest DuJour sent their best wishes for her recovery. Zamolodchikova initially competed on Drag Race in 2015, finishing in fifth place and being voted Miss Congeniality. She returned for All Stars 2 the following year, finishing as runner-up. Zamolodchikova has been touring with fellow drag queen Trixie Mattel in a live show for their podcast, The Bald and the Beautiful, though canceled their last scheduled appearance as part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.