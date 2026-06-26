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1

Reality TV Star’s Girlfriend Served With Restraining Order After Arrest

‘GRAVELY CONCERNED‘
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 06.25.26 11:09PM EDT 
Tom Sandoval, Victoria Robinson
Rich Polk/Bravo/Bravo via Getty Images

Tom Sandoval was granted a restraining order against model girlfriend Victoria Robinson on Thursday following her arrest for alleged domestic violence. Sandoval, the 42-year-old star of the reality television series Vanderpump Rules, claimed in a court filing that Robinson, 33, verbally and physically abused him on the night of June 3. He claims she punched him in the face, causing blurred vision and pain in his neck and ear. Sandoval claims that that was preceded by Robinson’s father, J. Will Robinson, lunging at him “in his inebriated state” and punching a hole in the door of his bedroom, where he was “barricading” himself. Sandoval was granted a restraining order against him as well. Sandoval and Robinson had been dating for over two years. In his filing, Sandoval wrote that Robinson and her father “continue to reside in our rental home, which I am presently paying for.“ He added, ”I am bringing this request because I cannot tolerate [Robinson’s] abuse any longer." Sandoval told the court, “I am gravely concerned for my safety and well-being and I need to regain access and control over my home, vehicle and belongings.” The Daily Beast has contacted a rep for Sandoval for comment. Robinson couldn’t immediately be reached.

Read it at People

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2
Dolly Parton Makes First Public Appearance After Axing Residency
STILL WORKIN' 9 TO 5
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.26 7:06PM EDT 
Dolly Parton
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly Parton made an appearance at the opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, her first since canceling her Las Vegas residency last month due to health issues. “I’m sure some of you wondered why I wanted a truck stop—well, I couldn’t leave it to beavers," Parton joked at the Wednesday opening in Cornersville, Tennessee. “The doors are open, and I could not be prouder.” Parton did not address her health at the event. This was her first public appearance since she canceled what would have been her first set of live shows in nearly a decade. In a May 4 Instagram post, she explained that ongoing health issues and treatment had left her “a little swimmy headed,” causing her to cancel her upcoming Las Vegas residency in September. While she didn’t specify what health issues she was dealing with, she reassured fans that everything was “treatable” and that she had been “improving every day” with medication and treatment. Parton was last seen in March at her Dollywood theme park, where she told attendees she’d had “a few little health issues” but that they were taking care of it.

Read it at E! News

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HigherDOSE’s Detoxifying Sauna Blanket Is 25% Off for Prime Day
SWEAT IT OUT
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 06.25.26 1:06PM EDT 
HigherDOSE Sauna Blanket Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/HigherDOSE.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ever since I first tried my infrared sauna blanket in 2022, I’ve been addicted to its mood-boosting (it yields a post-run-like high) and toxin-releasing benefits. While I believe the loftier sticker tag of these sauna blankets is entirely worth it, most of them will set you back around $600 or more, which is far from affordable. Fortunately, you can score 25 percent off the bestselling HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket (and my favorite model) during Amazon Prime Day this year.

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3
‘Cars’ Singer Says Romance With Fan-Turned-Wife May Be ‘Illegal’ Now
AGE-GAP RELATIONSHIP
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.26 2:52PM EDT 
Gary Numan and wife Gemma arrive at The Q Awards 2009, at the Grosvenor House on October 26, 2009 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME. MANDATORY CREDIT PHOTO BY DAVE M. BENETT/GETTY IMAGES REQUIRED) Gary Numan and wife Gemma arrive at The Q Awards 2009, at the Grosvenor House on October 26, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images) Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Cars singer Gary Numan, 68, says the way he and his wife, Gemma O’Neill, 58, first fell in love “may be illegal now.” The couple, married for nearly 30 years, first met in 1980 when the rocker was 22 and O’Neill was a 12-year-old superfan, Numan explained in an interview published in The Times on Wednesday. They reconnected in earnest six years later, when O’Neill turned 18, and got to know each other as she continued attending his concerts. “That’s how I attracted her, which I think is illegal now,” Numan said. Their relationship turned romantic in 1992 after Numan got her number from a fan club and called to offer his condolences following the death of O’Neill’s mother, which he also believes “may be illegal.” O’Neill initially thought it was a “cruel trick” before realizing it was her idol, after she quizzed him about his identity. They went on a date and, just five years later, got married and had three daughters together. O’Neill said her early connection to the star was a schoolgirl crush that later became more serious. “I was 11 and it started as a schoolgirl crush—a big crush,” she told the Independent. She even told a career counselor she was “going to marry Gary Numan,” years before they started dating.

Read it at Page Six

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4
Father Dies After Passengers Restrained Him on Flight
JET2 SHOCKER
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.25.26 6:06PM EDT 
Published 06.25.26 1:35PM EDT 
Callum Kerr
@Callum Kerr/Facebook

A father in his 30s has died just a day after he had to be restrained during a midair clash with his girlfriend and fellow passengers, according to People. The British man, Callum Kerr, was in critical condition when his Jet2 flight landed at England’s Manchester Airport on Monday and was rushed to a hospital. Kerr, a boxer, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend on a flight from Cyprus, prompting staff and passengers to intervene to separate them. The situation escalated when Kerr headbutted a passenger and threatened others around him. The plane landed around 2 a.m., and authorities boarded the flight to discover that Kerr was no longer breathing, so he was rushed to a hospital. Police confirmed to The Daily Beast that Kerr died the day after on the afternoon of June 23. “We know passengers and aircrew worked to detain the man to bring the incident to an end. Our detectives are investigating this to understand the full circumstances,” Chief Superintendent Mike Allen added in a statement sent to the Daily Beast. “We are aware that a customer has sadly passed away, having been taken to hospital earlier this week. We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the customer’s friends and family. As investigations are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment at this time,” a Jet2 spokesperson told The Beast when asked for comment.

Read it at People

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Partner update

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Published 06.25.26 12:00AM EDT 
Lineup of BIOptimizers supplement products displayed on a wooden block against a warm orange background, including Magnesium Breakthrough (capsule bottle and powder tub in Tart Cherry), Berberine Breakthrough, and MassZymes.
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If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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5
U.S. Diplomat Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Ex-Wife
MURDER CHARGE
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.26 3:41PM EDT 
Daniel Riva, U.S. Ambassador
Oyster Bay Funeral Home

A United States diplomat was stabbed to death in the head and neck in Myanmar, and his ex-wife, Pavinee Supasirivisan, is the alleged murderer. Daniel Riva, 43, from Long Island, New York, was found dead on May 11 in the Sakura Residence and Hotel. The hotel is located just one mile away from the U.S. embassy, making it a popular location for U.S. diplomats and other visitors. According to an attorney familiar with the case, the Thai woman appeared in her second hearing at Kamayut Township Court in Myanmar on Tuesday for an immigration-related charge associated with foreigners committing a crime in the country. The attorney chose to remain anonymous, the Associated Press reported. Supasirivisan could face a sentence of six months to five years for the immigration charge, and another ten years or a potential death penalty on the murder charge. Officials and witnesses who have testified in court are hesitant to speak to the media and investigators on the case due to the strict government regulations, along with journalists being prohibited from court hearings, but it is confirmed that there were three prosecution witnesses who testified during Tuesday’s hearing, and two legal representatives for the defendant. It is unclear whether Supasirivisan has pleaded guilty to the charge.

Read it at Associated Press

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6
Tennis Legend Says Her Cancer Is Back
ANOTHER BATTLE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.26 1:55PM EDT 
Chris Evert attends 2026 Tribeca Festival - "Chris & Martina: The Final Set" at SVA Theater on June 10, 2026 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Chris Evert attends 2026 Tribeca Festival - "Chris & Martina: The Final Set" at SVA Theater on June 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/WireImage) Manny Carabel/WireImage

Tennis legend Chris Evert has revealed that her ovarian cancer has returned for a third time in less than five years. “This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned,” she posted to Instagram on Thursday. “Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle.” Evert, 71, said she has already undergone surgery and will soon begin chemotherapy. In doing so, she said she will step back from her professional commitments, including her attendance at Wimbledon this month. Evert first overcame ovarian cancer after being diagnosed with an early stage of the disease in 2021, just a year after her sister died from the same illness. She was in remission in 2023 after undergoing treatment and a preventative double mastectomy, but fell ill again later that same year, which she said was “caught early.” A documentary about her second battle with the disease, Chris & Martina: The Final Set, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 26.

Read it at People

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7
Passengers Restrain Pilot After Mid-Flight Emergency
QUICK THINKING
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.26 4:13PM EDT 
cANADA
An Air Canada Airbus A320-200 airplane prepares to land at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms Ben Nelms/REUTERS

Passengers had to step up and assist a pilot after he suffered a medical emergency just hours into the flight. An Air Canada flight, operated by regional partner PAL Airlines as Flight AC7664, was en route from Newark to Halifax on Wednesday with 61 passengers aboard when passengers felt the plane swerve. They later learned this was due to the pilot suffering a seizure while actively flying. “The moment the plane swerved, I knew something was wrong because it was not turbulence,” passenger Rodney McDonald told ABC News about the frightening incident. “One of the flight attendants entered the cockpit frantically, and a few moments later, he was dragging one of the pilots out of the cockpit onto the aisle way of the airplane.” According to McDonald, he and four others helped restrain the pilot, who was seized for about 40 minutes while the copilot took over and diverted the flight to Boston, which landed at 1:40 p.m. local time. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson told People that the “aircraft landed without incident,” and Air Canada, which operates the flight, confirmed to CBC that the passengers were helped to “complete their journeys as soon as possible.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Air Canada for comment.

Read it at People

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8
Grammy-Winning Singer From Iconic Band Dies at 84
A LEGEND LOST
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 06.25.26 11:56AM EDT 
David Clayton-Thomas
Michael Putland/Getty Images

Canadian music icon David Clayton-Thomas has died at 84. The singer passed away peacefully at a Toronto hospital on Wednesday night, his publicist confirmed, according to a report by Variety. No further details about the cause of death were released. Clayton-Thomas is survived by his daughters, Ashleigh Clayton-Thomas and Christine Graham. His representative said plans are underway for a memorial concert, with proceeds from the event to benefit Peacebuilders Canada. Clayton-Thomas was the lead vocalist of the jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears during its most successful years in the late 1960s and 1970s. His powerful, soulful voice helped drive hits such as “Spinning Wheel,” “And When I Die,” and “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” while the band’s self-titled 1968 album won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1970. His signature song “Spinning Wheel” was later inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2010.

Read it at Variety Magazine

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Having Trouble Falling Asleep? These CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the Grogginess
SLEEP ON IT
Scouted Staff
Published 06.15.26 7:09PM EDT 
An open jar of CBDistillery Sound Sleep CBN gummies on a wooden nightstand beside a book, filled with sugar-coated black cherry gummies, with a softly blurred bedroom scene in the background
CBDistillery

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.

Whether prescription or over-the-counter, most sleep aids can help you knock out, but often come with less-than-ideal side effects, such as next-morning grogginess and brain fog. CBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you get to sleep without the side effects.

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Unlike standard cannabis gummies, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies combine three types of cannabinoids: THC, CBD, and CBN (a cannabinoid known for its calming, sleep-supporting properties). CBDistillery’s bestselling gummies combine 5mg of Delta-9 THC, 75mg of CBD, and 15mg of CBN for full-body relaxation without feeling dissociated, starving, or overly... giggly.

If you prefer to stay THC-free, the brand’s Sound Sleep gummies skip it entirely, containing only 50mg of CBN in a delish black cherry flavor.

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Whether you want something a bit supercharged or a gentle push into deeper sleep, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies can help.

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9
Soccer Star, 21, Drowns Amid France Heatwave
FATAL PLUNGE
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.26 1:36PM EDT 
People jump in the water near the Eiffel Tower
JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

French soccer player Kenzo Kies, 21, has died after drowning while trying to cool off in a river during France’s record-breaking heatwave. Kies was with three friends when he entered the Rhône River in Lyon, France, on Monday as temperatures climbed to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. local time and rescued his three friends, but Kies was the last to be pulled from the water. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later declared brain dead. The drowning happened near Parc de la Feyssine, where swimming in the Rhône River is prohibited. Kies was a right-winger for the En Avant Guingamp team in Ligue 2. The soccer club paid tribute to the young player, describing him as talented and respected by teammates and coaches. Kies’ death comes as France continues to battle an intense heatwave. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said at least 40 people have drowned during what has been France’s hottest summer in history, most of them being young people swimming in unsupervised areas.

Read it at People

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10
‘60s Music Legend Reflects on Rocky Relationship With Co-Star
OLD FRIENDS... OR FOES?
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.26 1:30PM EDT 
Art Garfunkel (L) acknowledges Paul Simon during a show celebrating the music of Paul Simon at the Warner Theater in Washington, May 23, 2007.
Jason Reed

Art Garfunkel revealed a long-awaited update about the ever-changing status of his iconic folk duo. In an interview with People, the singer-songwriter, 84, shared that he has finally reached a “place of peace” in his longstanding tumultuous relationship with his musical partner, Paul Simon, also 84. “We had a dinner [last year]. It was very lovely. There were tears, there were hugs,” the Queens native said, although he does not “think so much about [Simon] as I think about what’s ahead.” The Grammy-winning duo’s feud began shortly after they met in high school during the ’50s, when Paul, then a teenager, recorded and released two solo singles without consulting Garfunkel, with whom he had just started the band in 1957. As the duo’s main songwriter, Paul’s solo career achievements created a rift between the two, and they paused making music in 1963 and again in 1970, but reunited in 1981 for a legendary Central Park performance that drew over 500,000 attendees. Garfunkel told People it was “the greatest night” of his life. Despite feeling as though he was the disadvantaged half of the duo compared to Simon, who was the main songwriter, Garfunkel “only feels great about” his career, which won the duo seven Grammys, sold over 100 million records, and led to iconic songs such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “The Sound of Silence.” Garfunkel, married to Kathryn Luce Garfunkel, with whom he shares sons Art Jr., 35, and Beau, 20, is currently on his solo “What a Wonderful World” tour.

Read it at PEOPLE

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