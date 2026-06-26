Reality TV Star’s Girlfriend Served With Restraining Order After Arrest
Tom Sandoval was granted a restraining order against model girlfriend Victoria Robinson on Thursday following her arrest for alleged domestic violence. Sandoval, the 42-year-old star of the reality television series Vanderpump Rules, claimed in a court filing that Robinson, 33, verbally and physically abused him on the night of June 3. He claims she punched him in the face, causing blurred vision and pain in his neck and ear. Sandoval claims that that was preceded by Robinson’s father, J. Will Robinson, lunging at him “in his inebriated state” and punching a hole in the door of his bedroom, where he was “barricading” himself. Sandoval was granted a restraining order against him as well. Sandoval and Robinson had been dating for over two years. In his filing, Sandoval wrote that Robinson and her father “continue to reside in our rental home, which I am presently paying for.“ He added, ”I am bringing this request because I cannot tolerate [Robinson’s] abuse any longer." Sandoval told the court, “I am gravely concerned for my safety and well-being and I need to regain access and control over my home, vehicle and belongings.” The Daily Beast has contacted a rep for Sandoval for comment. Robinson couldn’t immediately be reached.