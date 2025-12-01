Reality TV Star Announces Broadway Debut
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt revealed that she will step into Broadway’s bright stage lights for the first time, appearing as Roxie Hart in Chicago. “Grateful beyond words,“ Leavitt wrote on social media while explaining her casting. Her limited run will begin on Feb. 2, 2026, and last until March 15, 2026. Leavitt recently became a semi-finalist on the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars. To commemorate 20 years of the ABC show, Leavitt performed an Argentine Tango to Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango,” drawing praise from the Broadway show on social media, who reposted her dance and teased her upcoming role, which was unannounced at the time, writing: “Whitney Leavitt as Roxie when???” Since debuting on Broadway in 1975, Chicago has become notorious for casting celebrities as its two leading roles, Roxie and Velma. Roxie’s high heels have previously been filled by stars like Pamela Anderson, Liza Minnelli, Mel B, Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Ariana Madix, Lisa Rinna, and Rumer Willis. Leavitt hinted at her Broadway news during the Nov. 26 episode of Call Her Daddy. There, she also announced that she had booked her first movie role.