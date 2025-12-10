Cheat Sheet
Woman Gives Birth in Driverless Car on Way to Hospital
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.10.25 11:25AM EST 
A Waymo robotaxi drives along California Street on December 08, 2025
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A San Francisco woman gave birth in the back of a driverless taxi she had booked to take her to the hospital. The woman had ordered a Waymo driverless car to take her to UCSF Medical Center on Monday, but during the journey, she began to deliver the baby. Waymo said its Rider Support Team became aware of “unusual activity” inside the cab and called 911, but the woman reached the hospital first, having given birth by the time she did so. In a statement to WABC, the company said, “This is not the first baby to be born inside a Waymo vehicle. While it’s a rare occurrence... some of our newest riders just can’t wait to experience their first ride.” It noted that the car had been taken out of service for cleaning. In a separate statement to The San Francisco Chronicle, Waymo said it was “proud to be a trusted ride for moments big and small, serving riders from just seconds old to many years young.” It added, “We wish the new family all the best, and we look forward to safely getting them where they’re going through many of life’s events.”

2

Reality TV’s First Fully AI Series Debuts

Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.10.25 12:00PM EST 
A screenshot from the AI-generated reality show, Non Player Combat
A screenshot from Non Player Combat shows one of the AI-generated stars. AiMation

The world’s first AI reality TV show has landed. The season opener of Non Player Combat dropped on YouTube and AiMation on Sunday. The show’s premise was completely AI-generated, along with every scene and character. The four-part series follows six “contestants” as they fight to survive in a battle royale-style game described by the studio as a cross between the video game Fortnite and the TV show Survivor. "Non Player Combat represents the emergent entertainment coming from AI, and is proof that it’s already here!" said AiMation Studio’s CEO, Tom Paton, in a press release. He added that “contestants aren’t performing for the camera, so in many ways they feel more genuine than your average human reality TV contestant.” The characters must survive harsh environments, such as deserts and tundra, while facing deadly animals, including polar bears and snakes. The contestants were created by the studio’s Omnigen-01 tool, which allows the characters to make their own decisions in the show. Some of the contestants include former Navy SEAL Travis Drake, wilderness coach Micah Gray, and Eliza Cole, who was formerly in prison for “hurting someone close to [her].”

3
’90s Star Found Unresponsive After Suffering Apparent Overdose
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 12.10.25 8:54AM EST 
Published 12.10.25 8:07AM EST 
180703-torres-andy-dick-creepy-hero_v0bkdr
Earl Gibson III

Friends were reportedly forced to call emergency services after comic Andy Dick apparently suffered a drug overdose while sitting on a set of steps on a Hollywood street, according to TMZ. One person, the outlet reported, was heard screaming for the comedian to “wake up” as another phoned an ambulance. Los Angeles Fire Department, which responded to the incident, reportedly said Dick was not taken to the hospital. TMZ reported Dick, 59, was given a dose of Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of opiate overdoses. TMZ also said it has since spoken with Dick, who confirmed he was OK without elaborating on what happened. The city’s police department also attended the scene on Tuesday. Dick is known to have suffered with substance abuse in the past, and also has a highly publicized history of encounters with law enforcement. The Daily Beast has reached out to his representatives for comment on this story.

4
Kate Winslet Reveals Eminem’s NSFW Request While Hosting ‘SNL’
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.10.25 10:26AM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Kate Winslet attends Netflix's "Goodbye June" New York screening at Whitby Hotel on December 08, 2025 in New York City.
Stephanie Augello/Getty Images

Kate Winslet revealed the bizarre request Eminem had for her when she hosted SNL in October 2004. “This is a story I’ve never, never told,” Winslet said on The Graham Norton Show about the “Lose Yourself” singer, who was the musical guest for the episode. “Eminem asked me to shave his bottom,” she said. Norton asked if it was with a handheld razor, to which Winslet said, “Well, he did. He said, ‘Will you shave my butt?’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t do personal grooming.’ Like what? I’m not gonna go with a Bic and get your crack love. Honestly!” Winslet also explained that it was “absolutely terrifying” to host the show because she only had 24 hours to prepare her SNL monologue—which included a song and tap dance number—as she was in the middle of a press tour for Finding Neverland. Additionally, Winslet was nervous as the infamous lip-syncing incident, in which Ashlee Simpson used a prerecorded track for her musical guest performance, had happened the week prior. Simpson spoke about the incident in 2024 on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen podcast, explaining that she had “two nodules beating against each other” and couldn’t perform at the time, but felt pressured by higher-ups to lip-sync.

5
McDonald’s ‘AI Slop’ Holiday Commercial Completely Backfires
Janna Brancolini
Published 12.10.25 10:50AM EST 
Photo still of an AI-generated man riding a bicycle up a hill with a Christmas tree in the basket.
McDonald's

McDonald’s has jumped on the AI-generated holiday-commercial bandwagon to disastrous effect. An ad from McDonald’s Netherlands titled “It’s the most terrible time of the year” was so widely reviled that the company was forced to pull it after just a few days. The 45-second spot shows a series of holiday mishaps—a Christmas tree falling over, pedestrians getting blasted with snow, shoppers brawling over a toy bear—and encouragers viewers to escape the chaos by hiding out in a McDonald’s until the new year. Online commenters quickly blasted the uncanny-looking characters as “creepy” and complained that the rapid-fire scenes were “poorly edited,” while others questioned the ad’s premise. “Even without all the ai slop this ad feels incredibly odd. Ditch your family and hide in mcdonalds because christmas sucks???” wrote one commenter on YouTube. The ad’s production company, Sweetshop, defended the work by saying, “We generated what felt like dailies — thousands of takes — then shaped them in the edit just as we would on any high-craft production. This wasn’t an AI trick. It was a film.” Viewers, however, weren’t buying it. “No actors, no camera team..welcome to the future of filmmaking. And it sucks,” wrote on commenter on Instagram.

6
‘Real Housewives’ Fraudster Reveals Gift After Being Released From Prison
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.10.25 11:03AM EST 
Jen Shah
Jen Shah's cast portrait for 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 3. Chris Haston/Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah has been released from federal prison much earlier than expected—a decision her manager called “a gift that she doesn’t take for granted,” People reported. Shah, 52, was arrested in 2021 and later sentenced to six and a half years for orchestrating a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted thousands of people, including elderly victims. After a series of sentence reductions, her time has been effectively cut in half. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told the outlet that her early release stems from a combination of “good behavior, participation in prison programming, and financial payments.” She has also begun making payments toward victim restitution—a total that exceeds $6.5 million. According to People, Shah is slated to transition from a federal camp in Bryan, Texas, into community confinement, where she will complete the rest of her sentence, outside a prison cell but under supervision.

7
Influencer Who Harassed Ariana Grande Booted From Lady Gaga Concert
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.10.25 10:57AM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: (Exclusive Coverage) Lady Gaga performs on stage at The O2 Arena on September 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: (Exclusive Coverage) Lady Gaga performs on stage at The O2 Arena on September 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation) Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/Getty Images for L

An Australian influencer infamous for harassing celebrities was kicked out of a Lady Gaga concert in Brisbane on Wednesday over fears he would try to disrupt the show. Johnson Wen, 26, better known online as ‘Pyjama Man,’ was ejected from the venue before Gaga appeared on stage after security was tipped off that “a known serial offender may attempt to attend and disrupt tonight’s concert,” Suncorp Stadium said in a statement. “Due to the excellent work by the venue’s diligent security team, an individual matching the description was identified and passed on to police before the show began,” they added. The move comes just weeks after Wen was jailed and deported from Singapore after charging at singer Ariana Grande during a red carpet event, putting his arms around the singer as she struggled to get away. The incident, which saw Wen labeled a “public nuisance” by a judge, greatly disturbed Grande, who has previously spoken of suffering PTSD after a terror attack at her concert in Manchester, U.K. killed 22 people in 2017. Earlier this year, Wen was removed from a Katy Perry concert in Sydney after he stormed the stage, visibly upsetting the singer, and had previously disrupted a series of sporting events and a The Weeknd show in 2024.

8
In-N-Out Drops ’67′ From Ticket Orders After Viral Trend Gets Out of Control
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 12.10.25 10:24AM EST 
Published 12.10.25 10:20AM EST 
CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 7: An In-N-Out Burger logo is displayed outside a restaurant on November 7, 2025 in Carlsbad, CA. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 7: An In-N-Out Burger logo is displayed outside a restaurant on November 7, 2025 in Carlsbad, CA. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Kevin Carter/Getty Images

In-N-Out Burger has reportedly removed the number ‘67’ from its ticket-based ordering system after losing patience with the hordes of teenagers lining up to cause chaos once the number is called. An employee at a California-based branch of the fast-food chain told People that the number had been quietly retired, along with the number ‘69.’ The move comes after ‘6-7’ became a viral trend amongst children and teens earlier this year. Throngs of youngsters hang around counters and burst into loud, disruptive celebrations when the number is called. The phrase, which doesn’t really mean anything, is associated with several pieces of viral brainrot, the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla, and NBA star LaMelo Ball, who is 6ft 7in tall. Dictionary.com immortalized the phrase as their word of the year for 2025, defining it as “a viral, ambiguous slang term that has waffled its way through Gen Alpha social media and school hallways.” Steve Johnson, director of Lexicon of the Dictionary Media Group, described the phrase, “Something that you would have thought would have gone away, it just kept on growing larger and larger, snowballing into kind of like a cultural phenomenon.”

9
Nurse Left Paralysed With Fractured Spine After Horror Hiking Fall
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.10.25 9:23AM EST 
Kiara Diaz and friends on vacation.
GoFundMe

An ER nurse has suffered paralysis in both legs and a fractured spine after the final day of her vacation went horribly wrong. Kiara Diaz, 29, is now stranded in Costa Rica after suffering a 15-foot fall while trekking. She had been due to fly back to Worcester, Massachusetts, at the weekend, but is unable to leave the Central American nation due to her injuries. Her brother, Gindember Diaz, told WCVB that his sister had “stepped backward” at the El Miro site, an abandoned hotel, without realizing there was a drop behind her. He told the network she broke both her collarbone and spine, injuries that have left her temporarily paralyzed, adding, “She just wants to get back to the United States. That’s the biggest thing.” According to NBC Boston, pal Samantha Cruz said emergency crews took around two hours to get to her, but fortunately, the friends she was with were both nurses. Cruz said, “They spent two hours on the floor, taking turns stabilizing her spine because they didn’t want her to move at all. They didn’t know the extent of her injuries at that point.” A GoFundMe has been set up to help Diaz and her family. She is scheduled for more surgery next week.

10
‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ Author Dies at 55
Meera Navlakha
Updated 12.10.25 10:57AM EST 
Published 12.10.25 10:06AM EST 
Sophie Kinsella.
David Levenson/Getty Images

Madeleine Sophie Wickham, better known by her pen name, Sophie Kinsella, died on Wednesday at age 55. The British writer was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2022. She shared the news of her health condition on social media in 2024, thanking her readers for their support. Known for the hit Shopaholic book series, Kinsella sold more than 50 million copies of her work. The first and second of these books were adapted into the 2009 film Confessions of a Shopaholic starring Isla Fisher. Kinsella’s family announced her death on social media, writing, “She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy. We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life.” The family added that Kinsella “took nothing for granted,” including “the extraordinary success of her writing career.”

