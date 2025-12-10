Reality TV’s First Fully AI Series Debuts

Woman Gives Birth in Driverless Car on Way to Hospital
SPECIAL DELIVERY
A San Francisco woman gave birth in the back of a driverless taxi she had booked to take her to the hospital. The woman had ordered a Waymo driverless car to take her to UCSF Medical Center on Monday, but during the journey, she began to deliver the baby. Waymo said its Rider Support Team became aware of “unusual activity” inside the cab and called 911, but the woman reached the hospital first, having given birth by the time she did so. In a statement to WABC, the company said, “This is not the first baby to be born inside a Waymo vehicle. While it’s a rare occurrence... some of our newest riders just can’t wait to experience their first ride.” It noted that the car had been taken out of service for cleaning. In a separate statement to The San Francisco Chronicle, Waymo said it was “proud to be a trusted ride for moments big and small, serving riders from just seconds old to many years young.” It added, “We wish the new family all the best, and we look forward to safely getting them where they’re going through many of life’s events.”