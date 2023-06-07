Realtor Killed in Cessna Crash Was Adopted by Couple at 40

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
The New York realtor who was killed in a freak “ghost plane” crash in the Virginia wilderness was adopted by a Florida businessman and his wife at the age of 40, relatives revealed. Adina Azarian, 49, was with her 2-year-old daughter and their nanny on the Cessna owned by her adoptive parents, John and Barbara Rumpel, when a suspected drop in cabin pressure left the pilot unconscious. The plane then flew on autopilot until crashing. John Rumpel told The Washington Post that Azarian reminded the couple of their biological daughter, who died at age 19 in a tragic 1994 scuba accident. “They had the same fire in their bellies, and they were loving, caring children,” Rumpel said. “We had no one else, and we loved her.”