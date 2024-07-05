Reason Trump Dissed ‘Abysmal’ Project 2025 Revealed: Report
HMM...REALLY?
Donald Trump took to Truth social on Friday morning to tell supporters he knows “nothing about Project 2025.” Now, an unidentified Trumpworld insider claims it was the project’s leaders, the Heritage Foundation, that forced the former president to act. “They’re holding themselves out as part of the official or semiofficial transition team, and they’ve been warned to knock it the fuck off. They didn’t. FAFO [fuck around and find out],” an anonymous source close to Trump told the non-profit newsroom, NOTUS, of the Heritage Foundation. Trump campaign officials have previously put the warning in less crass terms. “Unless a message is coming directly from President Trump or an authorized member of his campaign team, no aspect of future presidential staffing or policy announcements should be deemed official,” Trump campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita told NOTUS in December last year. The conservative wishlist of policy ideas to be implemented during a potential second Trump presidency include an all-out crackdown on abortion, from banning mifepristone to using the CDC to do “abortion surveillance.” “As we’ve been saying for more than two years now, Project 2025 does not speak for any candidate or campaign.” the Project 2025 X account wrote in a statement on the platform.