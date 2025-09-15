Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Engaged After 5 Years of Dating

HAPPY PLACE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.15.25 12:07PM EDT 
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Country music singer Reba McEntire appeared to confirm her engagement to her Happy’s Place co-star Rex Linn while the pair attended the Primetime Emmys on Sunday. McEntire and Linn were walking the red carpet in L.A. when they spoke to an E! News reporter who referred to them as fiancés. The “I’m a Survivor” singer had a coy response, saying, “We’re having a blast on Happy’s Place and so glad to be here tonight.” A representative confirmed the engagement to USA Today, while a source told People: It happened a few months ago and they are very happy.” The couple was in attendance at the 77th Primetime Emmys for McEntire’s performance of the Golden Girls theme to mark its 40th anniversary. Despite first meeting in the 1990s, they began dating in 2020, reconnecting during the pandemic while working on Young Sheldon. Speaking to Fox News in May, McEntire said: “He’s a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry.”

Read it at E! News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Damning Poll Sends Stark Message to Trump From Key Group of Voters
NO BUENO!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.15.25 9:15AM EDT 
US President Donald Trump attends the men's singles final tennis match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner on the last day of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s approval is sinking among Latino voters, a bloc Republicans are counting on to maintain control of the House next year, according to a new poll. The research, obtained by Politico and commissioned by the liberal-leaning Latino voter group Somos Votantes, shows that Trump’s favorability is underwater by 20 points with Latino voters. Among Latino men, favorability slid from 52 percent in May to 47 percent in September. Support among young Latino voters—once a pillar of Trump’s 2024 base—plunged to 33 percent from 43 percent over the same period. “What began earlier this year with independents and women has really intensified and spread to basically every demographic subset of the Latino electorate, including groups that once leaned toward him like Latino men,” said Melissa Morales, president of Somos Votantes. “This won’t automatically translate to support for Democrats, but there is a huge opportunity to turn what was a liability into a positive,” she said. “There is an opportunity here for Democrats to show an alternative.” Just 36 percent of Latino voters gave Trump good marks on the economy, with only 25 percent of independents approving.

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Fill Your Make-Up Bag With All-Day Beauty Staples From Tarte at QVC
LASH OUT
AD BY QVC
Published 09.14.25 12:16PM EDT 
Two women holding Tarte's Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara set, available at QVC
QVC

From its iconic early bestsellers to today’s viral must-haves, Tarte Cosmetics has cemented its place as one of the most trusted names in beauty. Now it’s easier than ever to stock up on the brand’s everyday staples thanks to QVC’s selection of must-have sets ready-made to elevate your lips, lashes, and overall look.

Made for sharing, this collection offers four tubes of Tarte’s Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara and one tube of the Lights, Camera, Lashes Platinum Mascara, a one-of-a-kind tinted lash serum mascara that strengthens and nourishes while it coats. Each one comes in decorative packaging with its own bag, so they’re ready-to-gift presents—just make sure to keep one (or two!) for yourself!

Tarte Lights, Camera, Ashes 5-Piece Mascara Set & Bags
Buy At QVC$60

Unlock the secret of juicy lips with a trio of extra-large versions of Tarte’s lip essentials in an all-in-one kit. The clear Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm keeps your lips hydrated for up to twelve hours and works just as well as a standalone balm as it does as a glossy post-lipstick layer. If you’re looking for more plump and shine, two shades of Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump offer an all-in-one balm, gloss, and hydrating treatment with a touch of color.

Tarte Super-Size Maracuja Juicy Lip Trio
Buy At QVC$58

And you have to grab Tarte’s iconic Shape Tape Full-Coverage Concealer, which delivers up to 16 hours of flawless wear and an instant—and lasting—eye lift effect. The set includes limited edition packaging and a special-edition brush, so you can feel extra exclusive while perfecting your coverage.

Tarte Shape Tape Full-Coverage Concealer & Brush
Buy At QVC$36

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘Tinder Swindler’ Suspect Arrested at Airport on Interpol Red Notice
SWIPING LEFT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 09.15.25 11:29AM EDT 
Published 09.15.25 11:20AM EDT 
GettyImages-1153322675_pz5bzk
Getty

Notorious “Tinder Swindler” Simon Leviev has been arrested in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Yehuda Hayut, was taken into custody at Batumi International Airport on the Black Sea, according to Georgian officials and his attorney. The Georgian Interior Ministry said Leviev was detained on an Interpol Red Notice after crossing into the country. A lawyer for Leviev said it was unclear why he had been held. “I spoke with him this morning after he was detained, but we don’t yet understand the reason. He has been traveling freely around the world,” the attorney told Israeli outlet Walla. Leviev became infamous after the 2022 Netflix documentary Tinder Swindler detailed how he lured women on the dating app by pretending to be the son of Russian diamond tycoon Lev Leviev, flaunting private jets and luxury hotels. He convinced victims to send him vast sums of money, often claiming he was in danger. The film alleged Leviev swindled $10 million from at least a dozen women worldwide. He was banned from major dating platforms after its release.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
2 Arrested After Incendiary Device Found Under News Vehicle Following Charlie Kirk Killing
CLOSE CALL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.15.25 10:13AM EDT 
The U.S. flag flies at half staff at the Utah state Capitol following the shooting death of political activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.
The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Two men in Utah have been arrested after an “incendiary” device was found under a news vehicle, officials say. The device was allegedly placed in Salt Lake City on Friday as media crews filled the state capital to cover the killing of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. FOX 13, a Fox News affiliate based in Salt Lake City which says it was the target of the device, cited officials who claimed the device was lit but then “failed to function.” Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, were arrested while the FBI searched a home in Magna, Salt Lake County. During the search, the suspects allegedly told investigators that “two hoax weapons of mass destruction” that authorities discovered were “real,” according to an arrest report cited by FOX 13. The home and others nearby were evacuated. The network reported that officials also “observed additional contraband and evidence of crimes outside the scope of the original warrant” relating to the device under the vehicle. The pair now face charges including threat of terrorism, possessing weapons of mass destruction, and possessing explosive devices.

Read it at FOX 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Red Light Therapy Helmet Is a Secret Weapon for Combating Hair Loss at Home
RED HEAD
Scouted Staff
Published 09.09.25 4:54PM EDT 
Man wearing the Hairmax Lumina™ 272 Helmet
Hairmax

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From softening fine lines to reducing pain, red light therapy has a laundry list of health benefits. Now, the NASA-backed wellness modality is gaining traction for its ability to help fight thinning hair. Hairmax’s innovative devices help correct and prevent hair loss by stimulating hair follicles through low-level laser therapy. With comparable devices, treatment times can last up to 30 minutes to reap the optimal results, which is not exactly convenient. Fortunately, Hairmax just launched a faster solution for treating thinning hair at home: the Lumina 272.

Hairmax Lumina 272
Limited time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts
Buy At Hairmax

Free Returns | Free Shipping

This helmet offers the same hair growth-boosting benefits as other models but with a fast treatment time of just seven minutes. The FDA-cleared and clinically-proven helmet is designed with Cool Comfort Tech to increase hair density, reverse thinning, and revitalize damaged hair. It’s also cordless, promising to help achieve results without making you feel like a cyborg. Right now, Hairmax is offering a limited-time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts (valued at $250) on the new device. If you’re looking for a premium at-home hair loss treatment, this innovative solution delivers real results in less time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Country Singer and Netflix Star Split After Three Years
SHOCK SPLIT
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.25 9:46AM EDT 
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Unique Nicole/Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix

Grammy-nominated country singer Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes have broken up after three years. “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens,” a close source told People exclusively. Just last week, the Netflix star posted a birthday tribute on Instagram for Ballerini, writing “although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, id say I’m lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love.” Ballerini and Stokes, both 32, sparked dating rumors back in Jan. 2023, and officially went public with their relationship in April 2023 when they appeared on the CMT Awards red carpet together. Stokes told People in September that he never went “more than three weeks” without seeing his girlfriend. “If we need to make the effort to show up when one’s across the country, we do it,” he said. “The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives.” Ballerini also shared her perspective on dating earlier this year with the outlet. “I look at love really practically now, and somehow it’s my favorite version of it,” she said.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
‘American Pickers’ Star and Girlfriend Hospitalized After Severe Car Crash
ON THE MEND
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.25 11:14AM EDT 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Mike Wolfe (L) attends the world premiere of "Day Of Reckoning" at Steven J. Ross Theatre on the Warner Bros. Lot on March 24, 2025 in Burbank, California.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend were hospitalized after a car accident Friday. Wolfe, 61, posted an image of his heavily damaged blue car in the aftermath of the crash, which took place Friday in Columbia, Tennessee. “By the grace of God, we’re both safe and okay,” Wolfe wrote in his Instagram Story to his 580,000 followers. “We are both receiving excellent care and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery.” His girlfriend, Leticia Cline, revealed extensive injuries and shared more images from the hospital on her Instagram Story, including one in which she is and Wolfe are lying side by side in hospital beds. “Broken jaw (in a few places), broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung and a lot of swelling on my spine,” Cline, 46, wrote. “My mouth will be wired shut but I still got my brain and that’s all that matters.” Wolfe also added to his story post, “Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time and we appreciate all of your love & prayers. God bless.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Trump Says ‘Smart People Don’t Like Me’
READ BETWEEN THE LINES
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 09.14.25 9:43PM EDT 
Published 09.14.25 3:41PM EDT 
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 11: United States President Donald Trump speaks to press before his departure at the White House route to attend a New York Yankees baseball game on September 11, 2025 in Washington, DC, United States. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu via Getty Images

President Donald Trump took a swipe at his critics but seemingly revealed his thoughts on his supporters in the process. “Smart people don’t like me, you know? And they don’t like what we talk about,” Trump told attendees of a gala at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club on Saturday. A clip of Trump’s speech, taken by Republican strategist Nicole Kiprilov, showed the crowd chuckling at the remark. Across the aisle, however, the comment raised some eyebrows. Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a rising Democratic firebrand, wrote in an X post: “I agree! Soooo does MAGA know what this means he thinks of them 😳?” Trump made the quip while talking about Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “It must have been traumatic because the parents are conservative people—supposed to be very nice people—living in Utah, and the father turns in the son,” he said. “Boy, that’s a tough deal. Actually, I asked somebody in the FBI, how often does that happen where, knowing even the guilt, that a father will turn in or parents will turn in the son. And he said, ‘Almost never.’” Sought for clarification on Trump’s comments and a response to Crockett, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the Daily Beast: “All three of Jasmine Crockett’s brain cells are infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Stephen Colbert Reveals Whether He’s Planned Next Career Move
IT'S A WRAP
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.25 10:59AM EDT 
Stephen Colbert with an Emmy.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Stephen Colbert (C), winner of Outstanding Talk Series for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," poses in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert, longtime host of The Late Show, addressed his future after the show wraps in May. Colbert joked in an interview with People at the Emmy Awards on Sunday that he hasn’t begun the job hunt after his show was canceled over the summer. “I haven’t had a chance to update my headshot in a bit, but I think it still works,” he quipped. For now, he said, his focus remains on the show’s final months. “I’m going to savor every day of it. I want to land this plane absolutely beautifully. And I’ve got nothing else on my mind,” he said. Colbert received a standing ovation at the award show after The Late Show took home an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. In Colbert’s acceptance speech, he thanked his team and shared that moments he is most grateful for “are the days when we don’t think we’ve got anything.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Affordable Fall Essentials From Men’s Wearhouse Bring You Style Without the Spend
WEAR-WITH-ALL
Scouted Staff
Published 09.06.25 2:13AM EDT 
Man wearing seasonal staples from Men's Wearhouse in front of bookshelves
Men's Wearhouse

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the days grow shorter and colder weather settles in, it’s time to swap out your summer outfits for a cozy fall wardrobe. Staying comfortable doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. With Men’s Wearhouse, you can find seasonal staples that help you keep warm, look sharp, and save big.

Men’s Wearhouse might be best known for its sharp suits and expansive formalwear options—and if you’ve got a fall wedding (or three) on the calendar, the brand definitely has you covered. But you don’t need a dress code to make the most of their lineup. With everyday staples like sweaters, outerwear, and casual pieces that work just as well at home as they do out in the world, Men’s Wearhouse brings the same stylish standards to all of its items. And with sales running all season long, now’s a great time to stock up.

This merino-blend sweater is the epitome of cozy minimalism, giving you a put-together look that’s as low-lift as it is polished. Whether you’re layering it up or keeping it simple, this versatile piece will complement anything in your closet.

Joseph Abboud Lightweight Crewneck Sweater
Shop At Men's Wearhouse

With its refined texture and slim fit, this turtleneck from Kenneth Cole adds instant polish to any look. Soft, breathable, and subtly sophisticated, it’ll keep you looking sharp all season—without trying too hard.

Awearness Kenneth Cole Textured Turtleneck
Shop At Men's Wearhouse

Who would we be to recommend Men’s Wearhouse picks without featuring a suit?! With its bold plaid pattern and modern skinny fit, this elegant Egara piece is built to stand out whether you’re heading into the office, working an event, or going out for the night.

Egara Skinny Fit Plaid Suit Jacket
Shop At Men's Wearhouse

With hundreds of other items to choose from—including accessories like shoes, belts, and ties—there’s plenty more to explore. Browse the full catalog and elevate your wardrobe for the new season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Tesla Share Price Jumps After Musk Buys $1 Billion in Shares
VOTE OF CONFIDENCE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.15.25 10:45AM EDT 
Elon Musk
Elon Musk KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images

Elon Musk has signaled his intent to stick around at Tesla by buying 2.57 million shares in the EV manufacturer on Monday morning, valued at around $1 billion. The purchase, which is the first time Musk has bought stock on the open market since 2020, saw share prices in Tesla surge by 6 percent, in what is being interpreted as a symbolic gesture of faith by the CEO after his political activities this year saw stock prices tumble. “It’s a huge vote of confidence from Musk and the bulls love seeing this,” tech analyst Dan Ives told CNN. “It sends a positive signal after a very tumultuous year for Musk and Tesla shareholders.” The move comes a week after Tesla offered Musk a record-breaking new pay package, which could see him become the world’s first trillionaire, if the company can increase its market value to more than $8.5 trillion over the next few years, which would see it overtake Nvidia to become the world’s most valuable company. Musk’s latest stock purchase is his largest ever by value, with his previous foray in 2020 seeing him purchase around 200,000 shares valued at $10 million.

Read it at CNBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
China Says Nvidia Broke Antitrust Law as Trump Tensions Spiral
TECH WAR
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.15.25 9:51AM EDT 
FRANCE - 2025/08/27: In this photo illustration, the Nvidia logo a company specializing in artificial intelligence is displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Romain Doucelin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
FRANCE - 2025/08/27: In this photo illustration, the Nvidia logo a company specializing in artificial intelligence is displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Romain Doucelin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

China’s antimonopoly regulator accused U.S. microchip manufacturer Nvidia of violating the country’s antitrust laws on Monday, further escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) claimed Nvidia—currently the world’s most valuable company—broke pledges meant to ensure fair competition and continuous supply to the Chinese market when it acquired Israeli tech firm Mellanox in 2020. Although no specific penalties have been levelled at the tech giant yet, an investigation into the deal will face further scrutiny in the coming months. The move comes as U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to de-escalate trade tensions, just days after Washington blacklisted 23 more Chinese companies from buying U.S. tech. Nvidia, caught in the geopolitical crossfire, faces mounting pressure from both sides. While U.S. export controls bar the sale of its most advanced AI chips to China, Beijing is now turning the screws with its own regulatory scrutiny, slapping more foreign companies with antitrust investigations to protect its own interests—a practice once considered a rare move.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now