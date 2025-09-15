Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Engaged After 5 Years of Dating
HAPPY PLACE
Country music singer Reba McEntire appeared to confirm her engagement to her Happy’s Place co-star Rex Linn while the pair attended the Primetime Emmys on Sunday. McEntire and Linn were walking the red carpet in L.A. when they spoke to an E! News reporter who referred to them as fiancés. The “I’m a Survivor” singer had a coy response, saying, “We’re having a blast on Happy’s Place and so glad to be here tonight.” A representative confirmed the engagement to USA Today, while a source told People: “It happened a few months ago and they are very happy.” The couple was in attendance at the 77th Primetime Emmys for McEntire’s performance of the Golden Girls theme to mark its 40th anniversary. Despite first meeting in the 1990s, they began dating in 2020, reconnecting during the pandemic while working on Young Sheldon. Speaking to Fox News in May, McEntire said: “He’s a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry.”