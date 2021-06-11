Reba McEntire Disavows Kristi Noem Fundraiser
CONSIDER ME GONE
Country superstar Reba McEntire was billed at one of the special guests at a fundraiser for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem—but she says she isn’t attending and didn’t even know about it. “Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission. I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such,” McEntire wrote on Twitter. “Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today.”
Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, said in a statement that the campaign had “written confirmation” that McEntire would be taking part. “I’d add that the Governor is a huge fan of Reba,” he said. The $500-a-head event, a barbecue this Sunday, is to raise money for Noem’s re-election bid. The Republican has repeatedly denied she has designs on higher office.