Rebecca Ferguson on Past Co-Stars’ Complaints: ‘I Don’t Really Care’

It wasn’t just the entire internet that was outraged by Rebecca Ferguson’s recent revelation that a co-star treated her abusively on a film set—the actress has now revealed that it stirred up some panic among her former castmates.

In a new interview on The Jess Cagle Show, the Dune: Part Two star said she’s been getting plenty of calls from old colleagues asking her, “You understand what you’ve done, right?” after she revealed that she was “screamed at” by an unnamed co-star.

Ferguson’s viral revelation came in February during an interview on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, after she was asked about a time when she felt like she needed to stand up for herself. She told Smith, “I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out.” The person’s outbursts escalated, Ferguson said, and she was “so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set.”

Though she didn’t reveal who it was, she did offer a few clues: “It’s not Hugh [Jackman]. Not Tom Cruise,” she said, referencing her roles with the stars in The Greatest Showman and the Mission Impossible franchise, respectively. She added that it happened in “the last 10 or 12 years,” and that she eventually got the nerve to tell them to “fuck off.”

Since then, the internet has exploded with theories about who the culprit was, with former co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt coming forward to say it wasn’t them. Upon being asked again about her comments on The Jess Cagle Show, Ferguson said that even though some of her actor friends were uncomfortable with the speculation, they shouldn’t “worry about it” if they’re a good person.

“I got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I’ve worked with,” she told Cagle. She added, “I mean, it’s not my responsibility” that people are asking other actors if they were the mystery co-star. “I don’t really care,” she said.

Ferguson went on to explain that the point of her comments wasn’t to target anyone, but to share her experience of how she learned to speak up for herself. “The point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person,” she insisted.

“Of course, people will be interested. But I was excited about the question, which was a very good question by [Smith], because the point was, is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on—this is how I formulated it in myself—where you want change, or you will not accept it? And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person.”

Ferguson added that she’s been telling her co-stars who have called that, “You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.”