L.A. Socialite Accused of Killing Two Boys in DUI Crash
HIT AND RUN
Rebecca Grossman, former Westlake Magazine publisher and co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and DUI after she allegedly ran over and killed two young brothers with her Mercedes. The boys, aged 9 and 11, were walking on a marked sidewalk with their family in Los Angeles when their mother reportedly heard a speeding car incoming. Grossman allegedly ran over the children, dragging one for 100 feet on her car hood before she applied the brakes. The child then fell off of the car and Grossman ran over him again as she allegedly fled the scene. Investigators say that alcohol and street racing may have been involved and that Grossman is not cooperating with detectives. Her bail is set at $2 million.