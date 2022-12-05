Meghan Markle’s Podcast Czar Quits Days After Archewell President’s Exit: Reports
ALL IS NOT ARCHEWELL
In the second such resignation in recent days, another high-level staffer has departed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell brand, according to multiple reports on Monday. Rebecca Sananès, Archewell’s head of audio, is stepping down after less than 18 months in the role, with sources telling Page Six that it is unclear whether a second season of Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, will be commissioned. It is unknown when exactly Sananès tendered her resignation, but she is looking to move forward with her own project, an insider explained. Others close to the matter suggested to The Telegraph that Sananès’ “transition was always intended,” though one unidentified person told the newspaper that her timing was less than ideal. Sananès’ exit comes just days after it was announced that Archewell’s president, Mandana Dayani, would be leaving the organization in a “mutually planned” decision. While there are no plans to hire a replacement for Dayani, with the Duke and Duchess expected to take “full lead” of the group, Cadence13 alum Serena Regan has been tapped as Sananès’ successor, according to The Telegraph.