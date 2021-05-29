Gov. DeSantis’ COVID Critic Granted Whistleblower Status
‘PRETTY HUGE’
Florida’s inspector general has granted whistleblower status to Rebekah Jones, the health department worker who was fired after claiming that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration was fudging COVID-19 data—and who was then arrested for allegedly hacking the state’s emergency messaging system. “It’s pretty huge,” Jones told the Miami Herald after hearing the news. “This isn’t vindication, but this is a start. It’s a big push forward.” The decision means Jones could ask for her job back or money if the investigation into her allegations determines she was the victim of retaliation. But she still faces the criminal charges tied to allegations that after being fired, she sent a rogue emergency message to state residents urging them to “speak up”—which she denies.