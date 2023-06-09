Rebekah Jones Handed Probation Over Cyberstalking Charge
SENTENCED
Rebekah Jones, who became known for her public feuding with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over COVID, was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading no contest to a cyberstalking charge on Wednesday. The case related to a 2019 investigation in which a man allegedly accused Jones of “revenge porn” by posting naked images of him online, according to an affidavit. The document claims that Jones shared the photos on the alleged victim’s employer’s Instagram, as well as sending them to his friends and family. Jones’ plea of no contest does not mean she has been convicted as guilty, but she will have to serve her probation, pay court fees, and complete a Victim Awareness Program and Batterers Intervention Program, according to WEAR-TV.