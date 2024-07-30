Rebel Wilson Accused of Lying About Sacha Baron Cohen Abuse: Lawsuit

Producers of Rebel Wilson’s upcoming film, The Deb, are hitting back at the star as they amend their discrimination suit against her. According to Variety, the plaintiffs in the suit, producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden filed an amended complaint Monday that further accuses Wilson of defamation.

According to the outlet, the defamation suit stems from a July 10 Instagram video Wilson posted. In the video, Wilson accuses the three of “inappropriate behavior toward the lead actress of the film,” “embezzling funds from the film’s budget,” and of sabotaging the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. According to Wilson, she reported them for their behavior, and they retaliated.

In the amended complaint, Ghost, Cameron, and Holden accuse Wilson, who stars in and directed the film, of being absent from the set for months and making things up over a writing credit dispute.

“Because Rebel shirked her professional obligations to the Plaintiffs, the Film, and everyone dedicated to its success, she started flailing and inventing problems to obfuscate her own failures,” the amendment reads.

The amendment also tries to poke holes in the Pitch Perfect star’s previous sexual harassment claims against Sacha Baron Cohen. Wilson accused Cohen of harassment on the set of The Brothers Grimsby in her autobiography, Rebel Rising, which came out in April. The amendment flat-out calls the accusations “false,” claiming, “Rebel hypocritically played the victim in order to elicit public sympathy in the hope that it would advance her professional self-interest.”

The amendment adds that Wilson “has a history of fabricating false and malicious lies to hide her own lack of professionalism and advance her own self-interest.” It adds: “This lawsuit is about holding Rebel accountable for her attempts to bully Plaintiffs into conceding to her unreasonable demands by spreading vicious lies without regard for the irreparable damage her reckless words would cause on the hard-earned personal and professional reputations of Plaintiffs.”

Wilson has yet to respond to the this amended complaint.