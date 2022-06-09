Rebel Wilson Goes Public With Her New Girlfriend
💗🌈💗
Pride Month just got a little bit sweeter this year. Beloved Australian actress Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to confirm her new relationship with Ramona Agruma, a designer who owns Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable fashion brand in Los Angeles. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” she captioned it. The actress, known for movies like Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, told PEOPLE about her new partner in May, but kept Agruma’s identity secret. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting,” she said at the time. “And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense—very romantic.” She said she met her partner through a friend after swearing off dating apps.