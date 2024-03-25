Rebel Wilson went rogue on Sunday night and posted the name of the alleged Hollywood “asshole” she had said she planned to expose in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising.

After previously accusing the man in question of “trying to threaten” her and “stop press from coming out” about the book, Wilson took to her Instagram Story late Sunday.

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” the Australian actress wrote. “The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Baron Cohen for comment surrounding the allegations.

Wilson did not elaborate about the alleged behavior of her co-star in the 2016 comedy film The Brothers Grimsby, but will presumably detail the full story in chapter 23 of her book, as previously promised.

She did, however, discuss Baron Cohen on a radio show several years ago, suggesting that he pressured her to “go naked” in the film. “Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me.’ Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious,’” Wilson said at the time. “On the last day, I thought I’d obviously won the argument and he got a body double to do the naked scene.”

But then when it came time to shoot the film’s final scene, she alleged, “He was like, ‘Rebel can you just stick your finger up my butt?’ And I went, ‘What do you mean Sacha? That’s not in the script.’ And he’s like, ‘Look, I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit.’”

In an Instagram reel that set off the firestorm earlier this month, Wilson explained: “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘Yeah, I have a no-assholes policy that means, like, I don’t work with assholes’. I was like, ‘Yeah, I mean, that sounds sensible and logical.’

“But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry,” she continued. “Because I worked with a massive asshole, and, yeah, now I definitely have an assholes policy. Chapter on said asshole—it is chapter 23, that guy was a massive asshole.”

After revealing the supposed efforts to threaten the book’s release over the weekend, Wilson promised that “the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.” The memoir is slated to hit shelves on Tuesday, April 2.