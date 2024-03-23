Rebel Wilson Claims Hollywood ‘Asshole’ Has 'Threatened' to Stop Her Memoir Release

Rebel Wilson claims a Hollywood “asshole” she exposes in her forthcoming memoir has “threatened” her to stop the presses.

The Australian actress has previously revealed that she has dedicated a whole chapter of her upcoming book, Rebel Rising, to a “massive asshole” she once worked with. She revealed on Instagram Friday that that same person has now hired a team to try to stop her from releasing her book on April 2.

“I wrote about an asshole in my book. Now, said asshole is trying to threaten me,” Wilson wrote in an Instagram story. “He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press from coming out about my book.”

“But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth,” she added. “Rebel xoxo.”

While the Pitch Perfect star has never publicly named the individual she calls out in her book, Wilson has previously discussed the incident with the Australian media that led her to adopt a “no assholes” policy when taking a role stateside.

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘Yeah, I have a no-assholes policy that means, like, I don’t work with assholes’. I was like, ‘Yeah, I mean, that sounds sensible and logical,’” Wilson said in an Instagram story.

“But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry. Because I worked with a massive asshole, and, yeah, now I definitely have an assholes policy. Chapter on said asshole—it is chapter 23, that guy was a massive asshole.”

According to her publishers, Wilson’s memoir is set to discuss her “unconventional journey to Hollywood success and loving herself” with some of her iconic roles in comedy films.