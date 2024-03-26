Rebel Wilson Slams ‘Asshole’ Sacha Baron Cohen AGAIN as He Responds to Memoir News

Rebel Wilson is doubling down on her assertions that Sacha Baron Cohen is an “asshole” who is attempting to prevent her from publishing her memoir, which reportedly includes a chapter centered around his alleged misconduct.

Wilson, who played Baron Cohen’s wife in his 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby, previously claimed that an unnamed “massive asshole” with whom she had worked had now hired a crisis team and begun threatening her.

Earlier this week, she named Baron Cohen. A representative for the actor quickly denied Wilson’s “demonstrably false claims,” saying they were contradicted by “extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts” from those on set.

On Tuesday, Wilson dug in, writing on her Instagram Story, “Thanks so much to everyone who has sent gorgeous messages of support in the last few days and to those who shared with me their stories of this asshole!”

She reiterated that she wouldn’t be “bullied or threatened by this guy,” promising that she was “working hard behind the scenes” to ensure her book hit shelves.

Wilson has not recently shared any specific allegations against Baron Cohen, but said in a 2014 interview that he’d pressured her to “go naked” and “stick [her] finger up [his] butt” while shooting The Brothers Grimsby.