Rebel Wilson Slams ‘So-Called Producers’ for ‘Burying’ Her Film

Rebel Wilson is back again to name and shame industry folks who for their “inappropriate” behavior via Instagram, as she released a video Wednesday calling the financiers of her new film The Deb “fuckwits” after she says they decided not to let her film premiere in a coveted closing night spot at the Toronto Film Festival and threatened never to release it all.

In the video, Wilson accuses the “so called producers” of “inappropriate behavior towards the lead” actress in the film and “embezzling funds,” among other things. She goes on to say that after she reported this behavior last year, she’s “been met with absolute viciousness and retaliatory behavior”—the latest of which was their pulling her film right when it had been selected for the closing night at TIFF. Wilson called the festival selection the “best platform—and to be a first time female director, it’s huge. It’s massive,” but that excitement was destroyed by “these absolute fuckwits.”

“To have the joy of the movie being selected is one thing, but then to have the business partners that are involved in that movie turn around and say that ‘No, the movie can’t premiere,’ is just beyond devastating.” She eventually names said partners as Amanda Ghost, Gregory Cameron, and Vince Holden. “Amanda Ghost in particular, has a history of doing this kind of thing, mainly to music artists, but also to people in the film business,” Wilson says, adding, “This behavior is absolutely vile and disgusting.”

Earlier this year, Wilson took on comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, whom she’d long accused of inappropriate behavior towards her on set of The Brothers Grimsby, as she alleged Baron Cohen asked her to perform a sex act on him in front of crew members. She took to Instagram then too, calling out Baron Cohen by name as an “asshole [who] is trying to threaten me” when she teased that she’d detail her experience with him in her then soon-to-be-released memoir. Baron Cohen has repeatedly denied her claims.

Wilson is keeping the same energy with these indie film producers though, as she promises in her newest post that she won’t be “threatened” by their actions. The other cast and crew members involved with the film “are forced to sign NDAs or [are] otherwise threatened or bullied to not speak out,” she says in the video. “As you guys know, I’m not like that. I won’t be threatened.”