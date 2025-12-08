Rebel Wilson’s Wife Is Pregnant With Baby Number 2

Celebrity

“Baby number 2 is on her way,” the couple announced in a social media post.

Actress Rebel Wilson and her wife, Ramona Agruma, revealed on Monday that they are expecting their second child. “The happiest news for our family,” Agruma wrote in a joint Instagram post announcing her pregnancy with the pair’s second daughter. The fashion designer, 41, and the Pitch Perfect actress, 45, married in September 2024 and share a daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, three, who was born via surrogate in November 2022. “It will be 4 of us soon!” the Instagram post continued, which also included photos of the couple with their first child and a video showing Agruma’s pregnant belly and a positive pregnancy test. In 2020, Wilson told People that she was “inspired” to be healthier after her fertility doctor advised that she would have a better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs if she lost weight. “I would love to have a family,” the Australian actress said at the time.

