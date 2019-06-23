Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Set to Lose Election After Opposition Takes Control of Istanbul

An opposition party has won the mayoral race in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, opening up the country's longtime president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a stinging defeat. The opposition party candidate has won 54 percent of the vote, with nearly all votes counted. The tally prompted his opponent—president Erdogan's chosen candidate—to concede. The president has previously said that “whoever wins Istanbul, wins Turkey.” Erdogan began his political career as mayor of Istanbul. The opposition's win in Istanbul would be the biggest defeat of president Erdogan's political career, ending his party’s 25-year dominance of the city, and could likely spell the end of his 16-year rule over the country.