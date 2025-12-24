Reclusive ‘80s Sex Symbol Makes Rare Public Appearance

Martha Stewart has once again joined forces with Snoop Dogg to become a minority owner in the Welsh soccer team, Swansea F.C. Stewart, 84, was announced as the club’s latest minority owner on Wednesday, after the lifestyle guru was spotted attending the Championship club’s 2-1 win over Wrexham on Friday after having been invited by the club as a guest of honor. The American ownership group, led by majority owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, stated the move aims to strengthen the club’s global brand and appeal. “We are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club,” the club wrote in a statement. “We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night’s game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City.” Snoop Dogg, a close friend of Stewart, was announced as a minority owner of Swansea after unveiling the club’s 2025 home jersey during an interview in July. Real Madrid legend Luka Modric also purchased a minority stake in the club back in April.
Woman in Red and Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock has made her first appearance in years. LeBrock, 65, attended an animal charity benefit thrown by Real Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump, breaking a decades-long stint out of the public eye. The former model and actress has lived on her secluded ranch for more than 25 years, following her high-profile divorce from actor Steven Seagal in 1996. “I don’t really go out anymore,” she told Daily Mail from the red carpet at the December event. “I’m sort of a bit of a recluse, but I like it like that.” LeBrock was a successful model before she starred alongside Gene Wilder in 1984’s Woman in Red, and opposite Anthony Michael Hall in 1985’s Weird Science. LeBrock married Seagal in 1987, and they had three children during their nine years together, after which their “very ugly” split led her to move out of L.A. and ditch show business. She said the promotion for her new skincare treatment for dogs drew her away from her “little gem” of a ranch to attend Vanderpump’s event.
A man died while being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after his wife was deported without seeing him again. Francisco Gaspar-Andrés, 48, was a Guatemalan national who died at a hospital in El Paso after being transferred from an ICE-run tent camp at Fort Bliss, where he had been held for weeks. His death came as Democratic lawmakers and immigration advocates escalated calls to shut down the facility, citing allegations of inhumane conditions that the Department of Homeland Security has called “categorically false.” ICE said it suspected the cause of death was “natural liver and kidney failure” and said medical staff provided “constant, high-quality care” once his condition deteriorated. An immigration judge ordered his removal to Guatemala in mid-November, ICE said. He was hospitalized days later as his condition worsened and ultimately died from complications, including organ failure and internal bleeding. His wife, Lucía Pedro Juan, was deported to Guatemala late in November after also being held at the Fort Bliss facility, according to an account she gave to the El Paso Times. “I never saw him again, I never spoke to him or heard his voice again. It’s something terrible they did to us,” Pedro Juan, who was married to Gaspar-Andrés for 25 years, told the outlet.
The Shelby clan is back. Netflix released the first trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man on Wednesday, revealing the first look at Cillian Murphy’s reprise of his role on the series, Tommy Shelby. The next chapter of Peaky Blinders premieres in some theaters on March 6 before hitting Netflix on March 20. Others returning to their roles include Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham, and Ned Dennehy. New faces in the film version include Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and Jay Lycurgo. Frequent series episode director Tom Harper directs the new film. In June last year, Murphy said of the upcoming project, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” as he expressed his admiration for Harper and Peaky Blinders writer Stephen Knight, who penned the film. Murphy concluded, “This is one for the fans.” Peaky Blinders premiered on the BBC in 2013 before Netflix snagged the rights and made it a Netflix Original the following year.
A farming mogul has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge after his estranged former beauty queen wife was found shot dead inside her $1.6 million home. Michael Abatti, 63, was taken into custody in El Centro, California, on Dec. 23, according to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators allege he had driven to Pinetop, Arizona, on Nov. 20 and fatally shot Kerri Ann Abatti, 59, inside the couple’s home, before returning to California. Abatti is being held in Imperial County while officials seek his extradition to face charges in Arizona, reports AP News. The pair, who married in 1992, had been locked in a divorce fight since 2023, with filings disputing finances and spousal support. After the split, Kerri Ann returned to her California hometown, where her family has lived for more than a century. The New York Post reported that she was once a school prom queen and, in 1984, was named Miss Navajo County. The paper said she later gained an Arizona real estate license and EMT firefighting credential, but left office and bookkeeping jobs in 1999 to raise her family.
A TikTok content creator was arrested for allegedly killing a pedestrian while she was driving and simultaneously hosting a livestream in Chicago on November 3. Tynesha McCarty-Wroten, known as Tea Tyme to her social media followers, was arrested on Tuesday for her role in the blunt force injury death of Darren Lucas, 59, Lt. Paul Kehrli of the Zion Police Department said. She faces felony charges of reckless homicide and aggravated use of a communications device resulting in death, according to local jail records. McCarty-Wroten, 43, was not immediately charged after the incident, as she remained on the scene and spoke with police. However, investigators learned of a screen-recorded video of a TikTok livestream hosted by one of McCarty-Wroten’s accounts. The footage showed user “Tea_Tyme_3″ saying “F---, f---, f---… I just hit somebody," and ended shortly after a child in the car asked what happened. The account was made private, and location information was removed following the livestream. McCarty-Wroten drew scrutiny for hosting another livestream on the app a few days after Lucas’s death, asking her followers for donations on Cash App. Lucas’s son-in-law, Chris King, said the family was informed of McCarty-Wroten’s arrest. “The family and myself are glad to see the wheels of justice moving,” King said.
Italy’s “Trump whisperer” has delivered a grim Christmas message to staff warning of bad times ahead. Addressing employees during a holiday gathering at the seat of government in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged them to rest over the Christmas break, suggesting the coming year would demand even more from them than the last. “I love you. We are a family, we fight all year round,” Meloni said. “The past year has been tough for all of us but don’t worry because next year will be even worse,” she quipped. Meloni added: “So I advise you to rest properly during these holidays because we have to continue to give responses to this extraordinary nation.” Meloni’s party, Brothers of Italy, has turned the holiday season into a public spectacle, hosting an annual Christmas-themed political festival featuring Santa, ice-skating, and a towering tree lit in the colors of the Italian flag. Meloni, whose party traces its roots to Italian fascism and who has taken a hard-right stance on migration and family values, has forged a close relationship with Trump. The U.S. president has promoted her autobiography and shared her speeches online, and has praised her publicly, calling her “beautiful” during a stage appearance.
A powerful explosion at a nursing home outside Philadelphia killed at least two people, collapsed part of the building, and left residents trapped as fire tore through the structure, authorities said. The blast struck the Bristol Health & Rehab Center in Bristol Township, where emergency crews said they were still searching for victims hours later. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said responders evacuated residents and employees despite intense flames, a strong odor of gas, and the risk posed by a second explosion. Fire officials said they remained in “rescue mode” roughly five hours after the blast, using search dogs, sonar, and heavy equipment while also digging by hand to reach potential victims. The explosion occurred as a utility crew had been at the site investigating a possible gas leak, though Shapiro cautioned that any conclusion tying the blast to a leak was preliminary. Bristol Township Fire Chief Kevin Dippolito said five people were still unaccounted for, stressing that some may have left with family members amid the chaos. He described firefighters carrying patients out of the wreckage, including one rescuer “who literally threw two people over his shoulders.” A second explosion erupted during the rescue effort, Dippolito said. Nearby resident Willie Tye said, “I thought an airplane or something came and fell on my house.”
New information regarding the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner has been revealed after the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office released their death certificates on Tuesday. Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were cremated after they died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” and their remains were left with their oldest son, Jake, according to their death certificates. Rob’s time of death was listed as 3:45 p.m., and his marital status was “Married,” while Michele was listed as “Widowed” with a time of death of 3:46 p.m. First responders arrived at the couple’s Brentwood home at 3:30 p.m., so it is likely their time of death is when they were pronounced dead at the scene. Their cause of death was considered a homicide, and their son, Nick, was charged with their murder. Nick, 32, is being held without bail until his arraignment on Jan. 7. He was last seen during his first court appearance on Dec. 17, where he was wearing a blue suicide prevention smock.
CBS is choosing an odd moment to brag about 60 Minutes’ ratings. The network’s communications arm announced on X Tuesday night that its flagship program is up 12 percent in viewers for the 2025 season, drawing 10.4 million viewers on Sunday. That broadcast, of course, is the one that sparked uproar among 60 Minutes staff after new MAGA-curious editor-in-chief Bari Weiss made an eleventh-hour call to pull a segment on the El Salvador megaprison that held Venezuelan men deported by President Donald Trump. Apparently unconcerned by the awkward timing, CBS touted 60 Minutes as this week’s top non-sports primetime program and said it had logged 34.8 million video views. Weiss, 41, whom Trump-friendly Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison appointed as CBS News’ editor-in-chief in October, told 60 Minutes staff that she shelved the report on the prison because it required more reporting, urging them to get Trump administration officials on the record. But Sharyn Alfonsi, the correspondent on the story, called Weiss’s decision “political” in an internal memo, and some staff are reportedly threatening to quit over the boss’s move. The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS for comment.