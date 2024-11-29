Identities

Reclusive Rothschild Heir Killed in Hollywood Hills House Fire

Neighbors described Will Rothschild as a friendly, affable neighbor attached to his dog.

Corbin Bolies
Media Reporter

Jesuit statue and a covered vehicle sit in the driveway below a home where authorities are investigating a residential fire which took the life of eccentric millionaire Will Rothschild on November 28, 2024 in Hollywood Hills California. The fire began on Wednesday evening.
Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty

A reclusive member of the wealthy Rothschild family was killed on Wednesday in a fire that devastated his Hollywood Hills home.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the fire Wednesday afternoon, with 45 firefighters extinguishing the blaze in about 33 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Times. Officials found a dead body in the home, and it was later identified as Will Rothschild, according to KABC.

It was unclear what caused the fire, and the L.A. County Medical Examiner has not yet determined a cause of death. But the news of Rothschild’s death came as a shock to neighbors in the affluent community, as some told KABC he lived a rather reclusive life.

“It is very sad,” neighbor Jim Moore told the station. “He was a good guy. A good neighbor.”

Another neighbor told the Times Rothschild was a friendly neighbor, one who was proud of his Yale degree and doted on his Afghan hound.

“The guy was attached to his dog,” Dana Gladstone told the Times. “I knew him as Will.”

Still, Rothschild flaunted some of his wealth, according to KABC. Neighbors said he owned various properties and dozens of high-priced vintage cars.

The Rothschild family made its fortune in the 18th and 19th centuries through banking in Europe, and it was once considered to possess the greatest private fortune in the world. Its modern interests span across finance, politics, real estate, and energy.

