Record Breaking Eighth Fatal Shark Attack in Australia
The eight person died this year after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Australia, CNN reports. The incident took place near Broome in Western Australia some six weeks after the last fatal attack, marking the deadliest year since 1934 when seven people were killed in shark attacks. Scientists don’t know why there have been so many fierce attacks on humans this year. There were no attacks at all in 2019. Sunday’s victim was a man in his 50s whose body was recovered from the water. The last victim’s remains were never found, but his surfboard was recovered.