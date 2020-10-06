Record-Breaking Hurricane Delta Quickly Turns Into Category 4
RAPIDLY STRENGTHENING
Hurricane Delta, which is expected to strike the northern Gulf Coast this week, has turned into a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. “Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Delta is continuing to rapidly strengthen,” a Tuesday update read. “The maximum winds have increased to near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts.” About 20 minutes after issuing a Category 3 alert on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center had to update it to a Category 4, showing how quickly the storm is growing as it tracks about 315 miles off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The Weather Channel reports that Delta will be the 10th named storm to hit the United States in this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, which breaks a record that’s been upheld since 1916 for the most mainland landfalls in a season.