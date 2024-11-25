Record-Breaking ‘Wicked’ Is a Smash at the Box Office

Megachurch pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes is recuperating after suffering a health emergency on stage during a Sunday sermon. His church, The Potter’s House of Dallas, was livestreaming Jakes’ message when the incident occurred. Video posted to X shows him sitting on a stool and speaking slowly before letting the microphone drop to his side as he looks downward with his eyes closed. Less than a minute later, church staff stormed the stage and gathered around the pastor before the stream cut off. “During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message,” a statement posted to the church’s Facebook page reads. “Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT