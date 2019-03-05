U.S. Has Record Numbers Dying From Drugs, Alcohol, and Suicide
BLEAK
A record number Americans died due to alcohol, drugs, or suicide in 2017, the most recent year for which data is available. Such deaths accounted for 46.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017. Suicide by suffocation increased by 42 percent between 2008 and 2017, and suicide by firearm increased 22 percent. Deaths from synthetic opioids, including the narcotic pain reliever fentanyl, have increased tenfold in the last five years, an analysis of the data showed. Psychologist Benjamin Miller, chief strategy officer of the Well Being Trust, said, “We’re not changing direction and it’s getting worse.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).