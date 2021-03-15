Recording of Trump’s Shady Call to Georgia Elections Investigator Was Found in Trash Folder, Says Report
ALMOST LOST
Earlier this month, The Washington Post published audio of Donald Trump telling the Georgia secretary of state’s chief investigator in a late December phone call that she’d be “praised” if she helped his ultimately doomed effort to overturn the state’s election results. But, according to CNN, the damning clip was nearly lost forever—it was only discovered when officials in the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office dug around in a trash folder on the state investigator’s device. The audio file was of the Dec. 23 call between Trump and investigator Frances Watson. Watson told CNN affiliate WSB-TV that she decided to record the call because it was such a strange thing to have happen, but it’s not clear why she moved the audio to her trash. On the call, Trump urged Watson to focus her investigations on Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, where more than 50 percent of residents are Black. “If you can get to Fulton, you are going to find things that are going to be unbelievable,” he said, while providing no evidence.