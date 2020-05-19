Recovered COVID Patients Who Still Test Positive Probably Can’t Spread Virus, Says Study
There’s some encouraging news from a scientific study in South Korea. Researchers have found evidence that suggests people who test positive for the coronavirus after recovering from the disease probably can’t spread the infection. Bloomberg News reports the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studied nearly 300 COVID-19 survivors who tested positive for the coronavirus after they had apparently gotten better. The researchers found that patients weren’t found to have spread any lingering infection, and samples collected from them couldn’t be grown in culture, which suggests the patients were shedding non-infectious particles. The findings are a good sign for places looking to open up as more patients recover from the disease. Health authorities in South Korea will no longer consider people infectious after they recover from the illness. To date, nearly 1.8 million people have been listed as recovered from the deadly virus by Johns Hopkins University’s global count.