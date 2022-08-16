There Is CBD in This Honey and Humans Didn’t Put It There — Bees Did

Nature’s little workers — bees — can add another notch to their belts: CBD-infused honey. Red Belly Honey’s bees, in addition to food from plants and flowers, eat a blend of hemp nectar to create and mix this unique honey. The only human intervention in this entire process is the harvesting and jarring of the honey.
The result is an all-natural, nutrient-rich CBD honey that can give you a boost of energy to take on the day, manage anxiety, or unwind you for a restful night of sleep. You can eat it straight from the packet or add it to your favorite beverage or food just like unspecial honey.
