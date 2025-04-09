Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller went on an impassioned rant defending President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs on global trade partners Tuesday, claiming that they’ll make “America the manufacturing center of the world.”

Speaking to Martha MacCallum on Fox News, Miller appeared to get a little heated while talking about Trump’s tariffs and the seeming focus on their effect on Wall Street rather than the future of middle class workers and families.

“We have a president who has now actually taken the necessary action to bring back American industrial power and might, so that we will have real hard deterrence in this country, real hard strength in this country. And the middle class workers, the families can earn an income that they can retire on,” Miller said

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller talks to reporters outside the West Wing on March 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When MacCallum chimed in to add that maybe Miller and others would like to hear about “some of those people more” and “Wall Street a little bit less,” Miller—speaking over MacCallum—stressed: “Yes and think about what people have suffered over the last 20 or 30 years.”

“We are on the verge now because of President Trump’s strength and leadership of fixing our entire global trading system,” he continued, before listing trade deficits the U.S. has with allies like Japan and South Korea.

“President Trump is going to fix our global trading relationships and at the same time he’s gonna work with Congress to make America the manufacturing center of the world with the lowest taxes, the lowest regulations, and the cheapest energy,” Miller added.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to reporters outside of the White House on March 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff has been an ardent supporter of Trump tariff’s, arguing in a video shared by the White House earlier this week that the nation is in the midst of “the most important economic event of our lifetime.”

“The effect, though, of those global tariffs will be that companies will have to move their production back into the United States,” Miller said. “Most importantly, it will restore our national security so that we will not be dependent on anyone else to survive and thrive as a nation. That’s the significance we’re talking about today. The most important economic event of our lifetime.”

The president announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs last week on international trade partners like China and the European Union. The aftermath has so far seen a struggling stock market and retaliatory tariffs being imposed at an escalating scale.