‘Stop Bullying Gingers’: Equality Group Demands Human-Rights Protections for Red-Haired Kids
RED ZONE
The director of a charity for human rights has said bullying people with red hair remains “one of the last socially accepted forms of prejudice,” and called for more to be done to protect “ginger” children. “Whilst it might be seen as a ‘laugh’ to belittle, demean, and abuse these children… it can be very harmful,” said Equalities and Human Rights U.K. Chief Chrissy Meleady, herself a redhead. Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Meleady said that laughing at red-haired children could lead to “health problems, self-injurious behavior and even children wanting and trying to die by suicide.” She cited cases dealt with by her own organization, including an instance of physical abuse by the family of a baby with red hair, who claimed their child had the “mark of the devil.” Another child, Meleady said, was “thrown down a flight of stairs by a group of other girls for having red hair.” The human-rights chief called for more protection for red-haired children, “not just from gingerism or anti-red-haired prejudice and abuse from other children,” but from the adults “who model bullying” of gingers.