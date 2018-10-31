Red Sox Fan Says He Was Brutally Attacked by Dodgers Fans in Los Angeles

Red Sox fan Josh Davis says he was attacked Sunday night in Los Angeles by Dodgers fans hours after the Sox clinched the World Series, leaving him hospitalized with five stab wounds, a fractured nose and missing teeth, according to a Wednesday report from NESN. A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department told The Daily Beast that while the 36-year-old Davis was walking to a liquor store in his Red Sox hat, he was stopped by two men on the street. “Get your (expletive) out of here, this is Dodger country right here,” one of the men allegedly said, according to NESN. The LAPD rep added that after one of the men allegedly spit on Davis, there was a physical altercation. NESN reports that nine or ten people eventually assaulted him, and that Davis believes he was stabbed with a screwdriver. “It should never come to beating the crap out of people, you know what I mean?” said Davis, who was born in Massachusetts native but now lives in Los Angeles. “I got a lot of Dodger fan friends...I’m not going to let one bad apple ruin it for me...or 10.” The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they are investigating the case as an assault with a deadly weapon and a robbery, because Davis’ phone and wallet were also stolen. They have not yet made any arrests.
