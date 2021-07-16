Red Sox Game Axed After Another COVID Outbreak in New York Yankees Camp
STRIKES TWICE
For the second time this season, the New York Yankees have been struck by a coronavirus outbreak among vaccinated players. General Manager Brian Cashman told reporters that six players have tested positive for the virus, leading to the postponement of Thursday night’s game with the Boston Red Sox. According to CNN, the team confirmed that players Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Wandy Peralta tested positive, while three unnamed players are awaiting the results of follow-up lab tests. All three named players were vaccinated, but Cashman said the lack of symptoms among them proves that the vaccines work. “It doesn’t prevent you from contracting COVID; it prevents you from the severe, worst-case-scenario effects of COVID,” he said. “We’re thankful that we’re vaccinated in most cases—not all cases—and therefore we’re ultimately protected.” Nine Yankees staff tested positive for COVID back in May.