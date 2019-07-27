CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
RECOVERY
Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Released From Hospital
Read it at CNN
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been released from the hospital more than a month after he was shot in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz was shot in the lower back while at a bar on June 9, though the intended target was a friend of Ortiz’s at the same table, according to Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez Sanchez. Ortiz had an initial surgery in the Dominican Republic, before he was flown to Boston for the rest of his treatment. He has since had at least two additional surgeries at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “There will be an update on his condition early next week,” Zineb Curran, a Red Sox spokeswoman, said in a statement. Several people suspected of involvement in the shooting have been arrested.