LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY
Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Undergoes Third Surgery Since Shooting
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has undergone a third surgery after unexpected health concerns arose from a gunshot wound he sustained during a shooting in the Dominican Republic in June, the New York Daily News reports. “Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound,” Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, said in a statement. “David is recovering well and is in good spirits.” Ortiz was shot at a bar in what authorities have described as a case of mistaken identity. The shooter, who has been arrested, meant to target Ortiz’s friend Sixto David Fernandez. Following the incident, Ortiz had an emergency surgery in the Dominic Republic before being airlifted to a hospital in Boston. Ortiz, who lost his gall bladder and part of his intestine, has been at Massachusetts General Hospital since the shooting took place last month.