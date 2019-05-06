Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Boycotts White House Visit Over Hurricane Maria Response

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Dia that he will not be attending his team’s celebratory event at the White House Thursday, due to Trump’s handling of Hurricane Maria disaster relief. “Even though the United States Government has helped, there’s still a long road ahead and that is our reality,” Cora said. “I’ve used my voice on many occasions so that Puerto Ricans are not forgotten and my absence [from the White House] is no different. As such, at this moment, I don’t feel comfortable celebrating in the White House.” Cora joins six players on the World Series team who have also said that they won’t be attending the celebration. After the hurricane tore through the island in September 2017, killing an estimated 2,975 people, Trump slammed disaster relief efforts, claiming that Puerto Rico should be “very happy” with the funds it’s already received.