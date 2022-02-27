Red Sox Release Minor Leaguer for Vile Tweets

CHEAT SHEET
The Boston Red Sox let go minor leaguer Brett Netzer on Saturday after he posted a series of vile tweets attacking Jews, Black people, and transgender people and then declared himself a racist. “I do sometimes make assumptions based on a person’s race/ethnicity/culture. Glad that is out of the way,” Netzer wrote in one reply. Some of his posts were directed at Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom. He followed up by saying he can’t be antisemitic because he also thinks Christians are terrible. The Sox are unlikely to miss the prospect’s athletic abilities; the third-baseman hasn't even played since 2019.