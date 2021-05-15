Red Tape Keeps Boston Woman From Dying Mom in India

Manveen Kaur Sethi might not have been able to save her mother from the coronavirus, but she could have been with her in India at the end.

Sethi also would have been better able to help her father, brother, sister-in-law and nephew secure the oxygen and medicines they still need for their continuing fight against COVID-19.

Yet because of some bureaucratic nonsense, she has remained stuck 7,150 miles away in Boston.