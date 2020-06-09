These Masks Let You Express Yourself When You Can’t Show Your Face
Sick of tying an old bandana around your face? It might be time to accept our new, masked reality. Whether you want to showcase what you love, send a message of support to your community, or wear something that’s actually representative of you, snagging a non-medical mask from Redbubble’s newest collection is the perfect way to express yourself—even when you can't show your face. Redbubble is a creative marketplace where more than a million artists sell their designs printed on a range of clothing, accessories, and now face masks. Need another reason to shop? In addition to supporting independent artists and small businesses in need of supplemental income during this time, Redbubble's non-medical mask collection gives back: with every purchase, Redbubble donates one mask to Heart to Heart International, a non-profit that provides health access and crisis relief worldwide.
Let your personality shine through Redbubble’s washable, two-layer soft polyester face-covering via its printed outer layer, with over 20,000 different artist designs to choose from. From florals to funny phrases, and animals to anime, you’re guaranteed to find something that you won’t get sick of looking at for the foreseeable future.
Most Meowgical Sweater, designed by Hillary White
An ugly sweater, but for your face.
Plum Stone, designed by Elisabeth Fredriksson
Some order amidst the uncertainty.
Floral Time, designed by AndyWestface
Pick a pattern, any pattern.
