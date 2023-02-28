Subreddit for ‘Bryan Kohberger’s Girls’ Banned for Code of Conduct Violations
A subreddit for fans of Bryan Kohberger, the former criminology student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last November, was banned recently for “for repeatedly violating Reddit’s Moderator Code of Conduct,” its webpage read Tuesday. It was unclear when or for what exactly the community “for Bryan Kohberger’s girls,” r/Brynation, was shuttered. Archival snapshots of the channel appear to show a combination of trolls and genuine groupies fangirling over how “hot” Kohberger is, with users sharing photos of flower-crown shrines to him and begging for him to “drop [his] skincare routine.” The discussion board had gathered only a few hundred members before it was yanked offline. Several outlets reporting on its closure flagged the continued existence of several much larger pro-Kohberger groups on Facebook, although the largest one—“Justice for Bryan Kohberger,” a private page with 12,000 members—has been in existence since 2014. The page’s name has also been changed at least six times over the last year, according to a group history tab, including to “Christians Against Avatar,” “Justice For Amber Heard,” and “Become a paid Facebook admin NOW!!!”