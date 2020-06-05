Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Quits Company Board to Make Way for Black Candidate

Read it at Twitter
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced Friday he is resigning from the company’s board to make way for a black candidate. The tech entrepreneur, who has a two-year-old daughter with tennis star wife Serena Williams, said he is a “father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?’”
Ohanian said he’d also use future gains on his Reddit stock to serve the black community and curb racial hate, starting with a $1-million pledge to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights campaign.
Earlier this week, Reddit’s former CEO Ellen Pao slammed the company for condemning racism amid the George Floyd protests while it simultaneously “nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long.”