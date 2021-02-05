Redditors Who Sparked GameStop Stock Market Frenzy Have Bust-Up Over Movie Rights
WHAT GOES UP
It’s been a huge 10 days over at subreddit r/WallStreetBets. They upended the U.S. stock market, won global media attention, and some made millions of dollars. But now it seems moderators are struggling with the strain. According to The New York Times, subreddit leaders have fallen out after some of them were caught plotting a sale of movie rights to their story. The Times reports that some moderators started talking about selling the rights—without telling other mods, who felt they were just as entitled to a cut. Then, on Thursday morning, the mods who were initially talking about the deal started booting out other mods who had called them out for secretly trying to profit from the forum’s wild recent success. R/WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski was kicked out of the forum last April, but sold the rights to his own story to a movie studio this week, fueling fears from current moderators that they may be missing out.