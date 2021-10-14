CHEAT SHEET
Redneck Rave Returns After June Fest Ends in Impalement, Throat Slashing
The Redneck Rave is back. The four-day festival, which bills itself as “the biggest country party of the fall,” begins Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Local police expect 10,000 attendees to partake in the bash, which includes a mud pit, a demolition derby, and concerts. In June, tens of thousands of festivalgoers rained chaos on Blue Holler Offroad Park in the unincorporated town of Ollie, Kentucky. The entire surrounding county is home to roughly 12,000 residents. The event ended with one man impaled, one woman strangled to unconsciousness, one throat slashed, 14 people arrested, and four dozen more cited.