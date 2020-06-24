Pick Up Some Activewear During Reebok’s Amazon’s Sale
These days, I have mostly been wearing athletic clothing. From shorts to shirts and shoes that are comfortable, sweat wicking, and breathable, athletic gear pretty much makes for the perfect quarantine outfit. Reebok makes some great stuff and they’re taking part in Amazon’s Big Style Sale this week, offering up to 30% off select styles. To help you put together the perfect athleisure outfit, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.
Men’s Nano 9 Cross Trainer: These cross trainers are very lightweight, boasting comfort and top notch performance. They have a wide toe box for powerful movements and a flex-weave upper for durability and breathability.
Men’s Training Supply Speed Short: These 86% polyester shorts have speedwick fabric to wick off all the sweat you build up while working out.
Women’s Princess Sneaker: These sneakers have a timeless sense of style. You could run in them, if you want, but really, these will give you the most comfortable walk of your life.
Women’s Classics Vector Logo Sports Bra: This sports bra has the classic vector logo. It is made of mostly cotton with some elastane to make it more stretchable.
