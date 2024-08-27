Reebok’s New Pickleball Shoe Might Be Just What You Need for Courtside Success

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

A couple of years ago, after reading all the hype about how pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport (159 percent growth over three years according to the 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s Participation Report), I decided to trade in my old tennis racket and pick up a paddle instead. Honestly, I haven’t looked back. Pickleball is easy to learn yet challenging, low impact on the knees, and the smaller court with doubles play encourages social interaction with a healthy dose of competition.

Once I started playing consistently, I realized that, like any sport, having the right gear, including footwear, not only enhances your performance but also helps prevent injury. That’s why the Reebok X Recess Nano court shoes caught my eye when it launched in early August.

And in case you are wondering, yes, there is a difference between pickleball shoes and regular trainers. In pickleball, you’re constantly moving to chase the ball, so, like tennis shoes, they provide support for lateral movement. Most other athletic shoes, such as running shoes, are designed for forward motion.

With a MegaGrip rubber outsole, the Nano court shoes are made for quick side-to-side and sliding movements, reducing the risk of rolling your ankle or other injuries while playing.

Additionally, the right stability in your shoes helps reduce the strain on your knees, preventing them from having to brace against potential falls with each running and stopping motion on the court. Plus, wearing proper footwear for the activity (whether it be pickleball, weight training, or hiking) can help avoid repetitive joint and soft tissue issues—or at least delay their onset over time, and the Nano sneakers are engineered to do just that.

As far as comfort goes, the Nano is next-level. The shoe is made with Floatride foam, which offers a plush feel, almost like floating on a cloud. The shoes are cushioned without being too thick, so you still feel the ground beneath your feet while avoiding injury from small stones or debris. I also appreciate the knit bootie around the ankles, which feels like a comfortable, breathable sock.

I know what you might be thinking: Do I really need yet another shoe for another sport? If you are on the fence, consider how you will feel if you have a possibly preventable injury early in your pickleball career. It’s better to be safe than sorry!